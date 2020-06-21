Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!



2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501



Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs. These apartments are in a great, centralized location off of La Vista, between 2nd and McColl, in McAllen.



Zoned for Jackson Elementary, Cathey Middle School and Memorial High School. These townhomes come with an attached garage parking space per unit and additional parking in the back. The bedrooms and social area were comfortably separated to give more privacy to the bedrooms. The unit comes with both, washer and dryer. Move in today and make this your long term home, in the heart of McAllen.



One Car Attached Garage



All Tile Floors/ Carpet Stairs Only



Washer & Dryer Included/Hook-Ups



Refrigerator and Stove Included



McAllen ISD



Kitchen Tile Counters



2 Bed 2 bath Units



No water or light services included.



This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee of $150.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.







RENT NOW RGV



956 627 5506



rentnowrgv@gmail.com



1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm



____________________________________________________________



Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.







To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).



(RLNE4610754)