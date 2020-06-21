Amenities
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!
2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501
Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs. These apartments are in a great, centralized location off of La Vista, between 2nd and McColl, in McAllen.
Zoned for Jackson Elementary, Cathey Middle School and Memorial High School. These townhomes come with an attached garage parking space per unit and additional parking in the back. The bedrooms and social area were comfortably separated to give more privacy to the bedrooms. The unit comes with both, washer and dryer. Move in today and make this your long term home, in the heart of McAllen.
One Car Attached Garage
All Tile Floors/ Carpet Stairs Only
Washer & Dryer Included/Hook-Ups
Refrigerator and Stove Included
McAllen ISD
Kitchen Tile Counters
2 Bed 2 bath Units
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee of $150.
EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.
RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm
____________________________________________________________
Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.
To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
(RLNE4610754)