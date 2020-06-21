All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2501 N I St

2501 North I Street · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX 78501
Clocktower Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $830 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!

2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501

Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs. These apartments are in a great, centralized location off of La Vista, between 2nd and McColl, in McAllen.

Zoned for Jackson Elementary, Cathey Middle School and Memorial High School.  These townhomes come with an attached garage parking space per unit and additional parking in the back.  The bedrooms and social area were comfortably separated to give more privacy to the bedrooms.  The unit comes with both, washer and dryer. Move in today and make this your long term home, in the heart of McAllen.

One Car Attached Garage

All Tile Floors/ Carpet Stairs Only

Washer & Dryer Included/Hook-Ups

Refrigerator and Stove Included

McAllen ISD

Kitchen Tile Counters

2 Bed 2 bath Units

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee of $150.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

 

RENT NOW RGV

956 627 5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

 

To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

(RLNE4610754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 N I St have any available units?
2501 N I St has a unit available for $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 N I St have?
Some of 2501 N I St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 N I St currently offering any rent specials?
2501 N I St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 N I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 N I St is pet friendly.
Does 2501 N I St offer parking?
Yes, 2501 N I St does offer parking.
Does 2501 N I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 N I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 N I St have a pool?
No, 2501 N I St does not have a pool.
Does 2501 N I St have accessible units?
No, 2501 N I St does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 N I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 N I St does not have units with dishwashers.
