2301 N. 46th St.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house features tile floors throughout, & tall ceilings. The master bath has a separate shower & jacuzzi tub. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, refrigerator, range,dishwasher, garbage disposal and a microwave. There are washer & dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Nice cozy living room & separate dining room. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closets. There is also an additional bonus room that could be used as an office. Enjoy this beautiful pool with a pergola patio.