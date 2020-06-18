All apartments in McAllen
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

2301 N. 46th St.

2301 North 46th Street · (956) 391-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 North 46th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e7da4f03d ----
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house features tile floors throughout, & tall ceilings. The master bath has a separate shower & jacuzzi tub. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, refrigerator, range,dishwasher, garbage disposal and a microwave. There are washer & dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Nice cozy living room & separate dining room. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closets. There is also an additional bonus room that could be used as an office. Enjoy this beautiful pool with a pergola patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N. 46th St. have any available units?
2301 N. 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McAllen, TX.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N. 46th St. have?
Some of 2301 N. 46th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N. 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N. 46th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N. 46th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N. 46th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 2301 N. 46th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N. 46th St. does offer parking.
Does 2301 N. 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 N. 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N. 46th St. have a pool?
Yes, 2301 N. 46th St. has a pool.
Does 2301 N. 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 2301 N. 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N. 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N. 46th St. has units with dishwashers.
