All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 2243 Pecan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
2243 Pecan Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2243 Pecan Ave

2243 Pecan Blvd · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2243 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $3475 · Avail. now

$3,475

Studio · 1 Bath · 5291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
lobby
LEASE THIS OFFICE SPACE TODAY!!!! - Property Id: 312119

Lease this spacious office space today!! with 5,291 SqFt including inside storage and private restrooms. This office space is located on the corner of 23rd St nd Pecan St. Near busy streets and other businesses this is the HOT SPOT for your business/ office. Do not miss out on this amazing deal today!
RENT $3,475 / DEPOSIT $3,475
5,291 SqFt
Open lobby space
1 Private restroom and 1 to use as a public restroom

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501
APPLY ONLINE. WWW.RENT NOWRGV.COM

DISCLAIMER
All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed.  All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2243-pecan-ave-mcallen-tx/312119
Property Id 312119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Pecan Ave have any available units?
2243 Pecan Ave has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 2243 Pecan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Pecan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Pecan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave offer parking?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave have a pool?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 Pecan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 Pecan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2243 Pecan Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXEdcouch, TX
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity