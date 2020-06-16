2029 S. 40th St

Amenities

4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00

Deposit: $2000.00



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/Cm6L2rREnko



Upgraded & Gorgeous 4Bed/3Bath home is now for rent in Mcallen TX! Conveniently located close to the expressway in a desirable neighborhood. Manicured landscaping, fully fenced backyard. Inside there is tile flooring and tall vaulted ceilings throughout. As you enter there is a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets (All appliances come with rental). The dining area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a Large patio that's perfect for lounging, entertainment and BBQs. Back inside you have amply-sized bedrooms that all have built-in closets and large windows. Master bathroom has jetted tub and tile walk-in dual head shower. Be sure to watch the video tour. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!)



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 2009

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

SQ FT: 2110



PET RULE: Pets Negotiable ( non refundable deposit $250, Monthly rent $25 )

SMOKING: No Smoking allowed in the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to watch the Video Tour!

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentermcallen.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* Required Tenant liability insurance

* If applicable pet rent and other pet fees.

* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



