Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2029 S. 40th St

2029 South 40th Street · (956) 257-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2029 S. 40th St · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00
Deposit: $2000.00

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/Cm6L2rREnko

Upgraded & Gorgeous 4Bed/3Bath home is now for rent in Mcallen TX! Conveniently located close to the expressway in a desirable neighborhood. Manicured landscaping, fully fenced backyard. Inside there is tile flooring and tall vaulted ceilings throughout. As you enter there is a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets (All appliances come with rental). The dining area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a Large patio that's perfect for lounging, entertainment and BBQs. Back inside you have amply-sized bedrooms that all have built-in closets and large windows. Master bathroom has jetted tub and tile walk-in dual head shower. Be sure to watch the video tour. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!)

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2009
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
SQ FT: 2110

PET RULE: Pets Negotiable ( non refundable deposit $250, Monthly rent $25 )
SMOKING: No Smoking allowed in the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to watch the Video Tour!
https://youtu.be/Cm6L2rREnko

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentermcallen.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* Required Tenant liability insurance
* If applicable pet rent and other pet fees.
* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE5026357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 S. 40th St have any available units?
2029 S. 40th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 S. 40th St have?
Some of 2029 S. 40th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 S. 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
2029 S. 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 S. 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 S. 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 2029 S. 40th St offer parking?
No, 2029 S. 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 2029 S. 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 S. 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 S. 40th St have a pool?
No, 2029 S. 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 2029 S. 40th St have accessible units?
No, 2029 S. 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 S. 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 S. 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
