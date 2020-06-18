Amenities

2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ



Rent: $1500.00

Deposit: $1500.00



Newer construction in upscale community close to everything! Enter through a oversized front door into our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Mcallen Texas. This home features tile flooring throughout, tall ceilings, great lighting and a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets and a center island. The living area also has access to a sizable/private fenced yard with manicured grass and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. Bedrooms are amply-sized that all have built-in or walk-in closets, large windows with high end blinds. Home has only tile walk in showers. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 2013

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT:1508



PET RULE: Pets Negotiable

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:



https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* Required Tenant liability insurance

* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



(RLNE5767928)