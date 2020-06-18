All apartments in McAllen
2016 Queens Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

2016 Queens Ave

2016 Queens Avenue · (956) 257-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2016 Queens Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ

Rent: $1500.00
Deposit: $1500.00

Newer construction in upscale community close to everything! Enter through a oversized front door into our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Mcallen Texas. This home features tile flooring throughout, tall ceilings, great lighting and a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets and a center island. The living area also has access to a sizable/private fenced yard with manicured grass and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. Bedrooms are amply-sized that all have built-in or walk-in closets, large windows with high end blinds. Home has only tile walk in showers. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2013
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT:1508

PET RULE: Pets Negotiable
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:

https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* Required Tenant liability insurance
* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE5767928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2016 Queens Ave have any available units?
2016 Queens Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Queens Ave have?
Some of 2016 Queens Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Queens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Queens Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Queens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Queens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Queens Ave offer parking?
No, 2016 Queens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Queens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Queens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Queens Ave have a pool?
No, 2016 Queens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Queens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2016 Queens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Queens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Queens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

