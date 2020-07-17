All apartments in McAllen
1601 W Jackson Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1601 W Jackson Ave

1601 Jackson Avenue · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Jackson Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501
La Paloma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!

1601 W JACKSON AVE MCALLEN , TX  78501

Move in today! This home is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and ,more! This house is 800 SqFt and has a paved, fenced driveway for your convenience. This home is located off of Jackson Ave and S 16th St. Do not miss out on this cozy home!

RENT $650 / DEPOSIT $400

1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM

Close to Downtown McAllen
Washer and Dryer Connections

Refrigerator and stove included
Very spacious little Home

Water and light services are not included

Gated Driveway
This unit is pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply!

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5902871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W Jackson Ave have any available units?
1601 W Jackson Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 W Jackson Ave have?
Some of 1601 W Jackson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 W Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 W Jackson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1601 W Jackson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1601 W Jackson Ave offers parking.
Does 1601 W Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 W Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 W Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 W Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W Jackson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
