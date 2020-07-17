Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

1601 W JACKSON AVE MCALLEN , TX 78501



Move in today! This home is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and ,more! This house is 800 SqFt and has a paved, fenced driveway for your convenience. This home is located off of Jackson Ave and S 16th St. Do not miss out on this cozy home!



RENT $650 / DEPOSIT $400



1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM



Close to Downtown McAllen

Washer and Dryer Connections



Refrigerator and stove included

Very spacious little Home



Water and light services are not included



Gated Driveway

This unit is pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply!



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



