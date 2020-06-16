All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:08 PM

1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62

1401 Dove Avenue · (956) 322-5507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bd 1bth $99 move-in special · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St. and 23rd St., make it easier to choose which street to drive for easier destination access.

We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments within 2 level floors. All new appliances and paint on our remodeled apartments. Refrigerator, stove, range, light fixtures, and ceiling fans. Pantry, extended closet, and linen closet on our 1 bedroom apartments. Large walk in closet and extended closet, hallway closet on our 2nd bedroom apartments. Study nook in bedrooms, central A/C, private patios & balconies and on site maintenance during business hours.

Take advantage of our newly remodeled swimming pool and on site laundry mat; coming real soon is our new state of the art fitness room addition. Water and Trash Included.

Just crossing over the railroad tracks, you will end up at the famous 19-acre walking trail and multiple-play area Bill Schupp Park. Designated and great schools are Rayburn Elementary, Morris Middle School, and McHi High School.

Don't worry for distance, we are central to several banks, grocery stores, pharmacy, various culinary restaurants, shopping centers and enjoyment.

(RLNE2083579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have any available units?
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have?
Some of 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 does offer parking.
Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 has a pool.
Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have accessible units?
No, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity