1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St. and 23rd St., make it easier to choose which street to drive for easier destination access.



We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments within 2 level floors. All new appliances and paint on our remodeled apartments. Refrigerator, stove, range, light fixtures, and ceiling fans. Pantry, extended closet, and linen closet on our 1 bedroom apartments. Large walk in closet and extended closet, hallway closet on our 2nd bedroom apartments. Study nook in bedrooms, central A/C, private patios & balconies and on site maintenance during business hours.



Take advantage of our newly remodeled swimming pool and on site laundry mat; coming real soon is our new state of the art fitness room addition. Water and Trash Included.



Just crossing over the railroad tracks, you will end up at the famous 19-acre walking trail and multiple-play area Bill Schupp Park. Designated and great schools are Rayburn Elementary, Morris Middle School, and McHi High School.



Don't worry for distance, we are central to several banks, grocery stores, pharmacy, various culinary restaurants, shopping centers and enjoyment.



(RLNE2083579)