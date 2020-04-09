All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1021 E La Cantera Ave 3

1021 E La Cantera Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1021 E La Cantera Ave, McAllen, TX 78503
Los Amigos

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE INTO THIS LUXURY TOWN-HOME TODAY!!! - Property Id: 203707

Move into this luxurious townhouse today!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open concept for any decor!!Located near shopping centers and restaurants!All kitchen appliances are stanless steel such as refrigerator and stove! This unit comes with washer and dryer so you don't have to worry!

RENT $1200 / DEP $1200
3 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS

Kitchen appliances included
washer and dryer included
assigned/ covered parking

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

To qualify bring your Texas DL or ID, One month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record, Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203707
Property Id 203707

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have any available units?
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McAllen, TX.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have?
Some of 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 E La Cantera Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 BedroomsMcAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College