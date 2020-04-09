1021 E La Cantera Ave 3.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MOVE INTO THIS LUXURY TOWN-HOME TODAY!!! - Property Id: 203707



Move into this luxurious townhouse today!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open concept for any decor!!Located near shopping centers and restaurants!All kitchen appliances are stanless steel such as refrigerator and stove! This unit comes with washer and dryer so you don't have to worry!



RENT $1200 / DEP $1200

3 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS



Kitchen appliances included

washer and dryer included

assigned/ covered parking



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY



RENT NOW RGV

APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501



To qualify bring your Texas DL or ID, One month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record, Criminal Background (Felonies).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203707

Property Id 203707



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791338)