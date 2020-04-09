1016 Laurel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge bbq/grill online portal

2Bed/1Bath w/office in Central Mcallen ( Laurel and 10th ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU



Rent: $1250.00

Deposit: $1250.00



One of our lovely 2 bed/1 bath homes in Central Mcallen is now for rent! Recently renovated and very upgraded! Original wood flooring throughout, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets. The Laundry area also has access to a sizable fenced yard with Mature trees and a Large patio that's perfect for lounging, entertainment and BBQs. Back inside you have amply-sized bedrooms that all have walk-in closets and large windows. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 1984

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ FT: 1124



PET RULE: Pets Negotiable

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:



https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* Required Tenant liability insurance

* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)

* Any pet fees if applicable



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



