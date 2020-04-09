All apartments in McAllen
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1016 Laurel Ave

1016 Laurel Avenue · (956) 257-9900
Location

1016 Laurel Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Laurel Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
2Bed/1Bath w/office in Central Mcallen ( Laurel and 10th ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU

Rent: $1250.00
Deposit: $1250.00

One of our lovely 2 bed/1 bath homes in Central Mcallen is now for rent! Recently renovated and very upgraded! Original wood flooring throughout, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets. The Laundry area also has access to a sizable fenced yard with Mature trees and a Large patio that's perfect for lounging, entertainment and BBQs. Back inside you have amply-sized bedrooms that all have walk-in closets and large windows. Call us now if you feel that our Mcallen Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 1984
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 1124

PET RULE: Pets Negotiable
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:

https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* Required Tenant liability insurance
* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)
* Any pet fees if applicable

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE4722414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Laurel Ave have any available units?
1016 Laurel Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Laurel Ave have?
Some of 1016 Laurel Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Laurel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Laurel Ave offer parking?
No, 1016 Laurel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 1016 Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1016 Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
