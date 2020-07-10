/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:00 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
26 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
34 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
43 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
18 Units Available
South Main
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1067 sqft
Apartments feature views of private lakes, while the apartment community amenities include a jogging trail, car-care area, a pool and a sun deck. Near Almeda Mall just off I-45. A short drive to Galveston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
80 Units Available
Minnetex
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Sunnyside
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
South Main
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
