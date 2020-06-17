All apartments in Longview
Find more places like 2704 Fleetwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longview, TX
/
2704 Fleetwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2704 Fleetwood Dr

2704 Fleetwood Drive · (903) 720-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longview
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX 75605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area. Now Leasing, we are pre-leasing as they wont last long. This home is available for an June 1st move-in. With an impressive entrance, classic brick and cedar shutters, this home have everything you are looking for! An open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, great views and kitchen/living combined. Stunning granite counters with designer colors and fixtures in both kitchen and baths! Spacious Master bedroom with and vanities. Relaxing patio & fenced in backyard and nature at an arms length! Call for more information today! 4/2/2

(RLNE5772515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have any available units?
2704 Fleetwood Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
Is 2704 Fleetwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Fleetwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Fleetwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longview.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr offer parking?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Fleetwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Fleetwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2704 Fleetwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N
Longview, TX 75605
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd
Longview, TX 75605
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave
Longview, TX 75601
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway
Longview, TX 75604
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd
Longview, TX 75604

Similar Pages

Longview 3 BedroomsLongview Apartments with Balcony
Longview Apartments with ParkingLongview Dog Friendly Apartments
Longview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LATyler, TXMount Pleasant, TX
Kilgore, TXMarshall, TXBullard, TX
Whitehouse, TXAtlanta, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity