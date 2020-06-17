2704 Fleetwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area. Now Leasing, we are pre-leasing as they wont last long. This home is available for an June 1st move-in. With an impressive entrance, classic brick and cedar shutters, this home have everything you are looking for! An open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, great views and kitchen/living combined. Stunning granite counters with designer colors and fixtures in both kitchen and baths! Spacious Master bedroom with and vanities. Relaxing patio & fenced in backyard and nature at an arms length! Call for more information today! 4/2/2



