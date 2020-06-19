2216 S 12th St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School!



Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing!



Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10. Send your kids to the best in the Longview area.



Very affordable, in an area that's improving by the day.



Freshly painted, new windows, new doors and new AC unit, both indoor and out. Spacious, with a great fenced in backyard for pets or kids.

