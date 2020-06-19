2216 S 12th St

Amenities
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485
Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing!
Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10. Send your kids to the best in the Longview area.
Very affordable, in an area that's improving by the day.
Freshly painted, new windows, new doors and new AC unit, both indoor and out. Spacious, with a great fenced in backyard for pets or kids.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283485
Property Id 283485
(RLNE5792179)