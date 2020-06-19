All apartments in Longview
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2216 S 12th St

2216 South Twelfth Street · (616) 835-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX 75602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485

Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing!

Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10. Send your kids to the best in the Longview area.

Very affordable, in an area that's improving by the day.

Freshly painted, new windows, new doors and new AC unit, both indoor and out. Spacious, with a great fenced in backyard for pets or kids.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283485
Property Id 283485

(RLNE5792179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 S 12th St have any available units?
2216 S 12th St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
Is 2216 S 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2216 S 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 S 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 S 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2216 S 12th St offer parking?
No, 2216 S 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2216 S 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 S 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 S 12th St have a pool?
No, 2216 S 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2216 S 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2216 S 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 S 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 S 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 S 12th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2216 S 12th St has units with air conditioning.
