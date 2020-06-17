All apartments in Jacksonville
164 Valley View
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

164 Valley View

164 Valley View Ln · No Longer Available
Location

164 Valley View Ln, Jacksonville, TX 75766

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beutiful house 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walking closet, AC/H, stove, dishwasher, two car garage, fenced backyard.
This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.
Located at 164 Valley View, in the Southridge Addition, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick was built in about 2002 and shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stove, microwave and dishwasher. The living area is open. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms. The backyard has a nice, fan equipped, covered patio and is fenced. Mother Frances Hospital is nearby. The house is 1,149 square feet. The tenant is responsible for the water, sewer, sanitation and electric utilities. The monthly rent is $1050.00 and the security deposit is $1050.00. A minimum lease term of six months is required.
This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

