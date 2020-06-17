Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beutiful house 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walking closet, AC/H, stove, dishwasher, two car garage, fenced backyard.

This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.

Located at 164 Valley View, in the Southridge Addition, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick was built in about 2002 and shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stove, microwave and dishwasher. The living area is open. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms. The backyard has a nice, fan equipped, covered patio and is fenced. Mother Frances Hospital is nearby. The house is 1,149 square feet. The tenant is responsible for the water, sewer, sanitation and electric utilities. The monthly rent is $1050.00 and the security deposit is $1050.00. A minimum lease term of six months is required.

This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.