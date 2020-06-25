All apartments in Jacksonville
1015 Bryan Street
1015 Bryan Street

1015 Bryan St · (903) 589-1180
Location

1015 Bryan St, Jacksonville, TX 75766

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

Located two blocks from high school in Jacksonville, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick home and sitting on approximately one-third acre, shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stovetop, oven and dishwasher. Open space, ceiling fans and lots of built-ins. There is a large beutiful partial fenced backyard and storage building. The tenant is responsible for the water, sewer, sanitation, gas and electric utilities. The monthly rent is $1,200.00 and the security deposit is $1,200.00 A minimum lease term of six months is required. This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

