1015 Bryan Street

Located two blocks from high school in Jacksonville, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick home and sitting on approximately one-third acre, shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stovetop, oven and dishwasher. Open space, ceiling fans and lots of built-ins. There is a large beutiful partial fenced backyard and storage building. The tenant is responsible for the water, sewer, sanitation, gas and electric utilities. The monthly rent is $1,200.00 and the security deposit is $1,200.00 A minimum lease term of six months is required. This is a no smoking property and pets are not permitted.