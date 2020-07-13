Apartment List
/
TX
/
ingleside
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Ingleside, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ingleside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2507 Avenue D
2507 Avenue D, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. NEW SIDING, CARPET AND TILE. CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT, HUGE FENCED YARD WITH FRUIT TREES, DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR BOAT OR R/V PARKING. EXTRA LARGE GARAGE WITH WORK AREA.
Results within 1 mile of Ingleside
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
2 Units Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$750
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Oak Park Dr
1360 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FOUR BEDROOM OR THREE WITH EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH ASND CLOSIT IN BATHROOM, TWO TOTAL BATHS WITH CARPET AND TILE THROUGHOUT. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH TREES.DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR EXTRA PARKING.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Results within 5 miles of Ingleside
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Bay Breeze
2209 Bay Breeze Drive, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Well kept home located in Bay Ridge Subdivision and close to all amenities Portland has to offer. This home displays vinyl flooring in living spaces and master suite, carpet in smaller bedrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
341 S Commercial St
341 South Commercial Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
2652 sqft
Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
Results within 10 miles of Ingleside

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
209 Llano Dr
209 Llano Drive, Portland, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE PURCHASE!!! 5/3/2 WITH 2,8550 sf with many extras. Things about the house you’ll absolutely love.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1307 Dallas St
1307 Dallas Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1150 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood in Portland! Open concept, tile in living areas, laminate in the master bedroom and carpet in the other two bedrooms. The french doors in the dining room lead to a large backyard patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1036 Santa Catalina
1036 Santa Catalina, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Bay Ridge Windsor Home and only 3 years old. Cream limestone archway, a grand foyer with 10' tray ceilings and crown molding.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
24 S Commonsway Dr
24 Commons Way South, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1191 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom with one full bath with tub/shower combo and 1/2 bath for guests. Large living/Dining area, galley kitchen and breakfast area. Plenty of Built in cabinets & Pantry. Stove/Oven combo, dishwasher and built in microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Westwood Dr
1950 Westwood Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1474 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Portland is looking for new tenants. This comfortable home has an open floor-plan with split bedroom arrangement, architectural finishes like crown molding and tray ceilings, and large kitchen pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
917 Moore Ave
917 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1061 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath split bedroom floor plan. Nice Modern Features throughout the townhouse. Also has a small fenced in back yard. Pets allowed. This rental wont last long.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Wildcat Dr
1512 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX
Studio
$3,780
75672 sqft
Prime location for your office space - Hwy 181 South Frontage Rd.! Located in the Chamber Suites, NorthShore Plaza, approx. 1000 sq ft of office space. Three offices (two window-front) included. Unlimited parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
152 Paradise Pointe Dr
152 Paradise Pt, Port Aransas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1440 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED short term to long term Island Rental. Everything from dishes to linens and furniture and all appliances. 3 Bedrooms with each bedroom having it's own private bathroom and can accommodate up to 8! 6 month lease to longer is available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ingleside, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ingleside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXKingsville, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville