/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
3 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Campeche Cove
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
$
18 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:47 PM
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated November 15 at 08:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1060 Wildwinn Drive
1060 Wildwinn Drive, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1336 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space!
Similar Pages
Hitchcock 1 BedroomsHitchcock 2 BedroomsHitchcock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHitchcock 3 BedroomsHitchcock Apartments with Balconies
Hitchcock Apartments with GaragesHitchcock Apartments with GymsHitchcock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHitchcock Apartments with Parking