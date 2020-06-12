/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
18 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central City
9 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$803
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Campeche Cove
21 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Offatts Bayou
44 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
892 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Pirates Cove
36 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
University of Texas Medical Branch
16 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
East End Historic District
6 Units Available
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lasker Park
18 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Lindale
50 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Last updated June 1 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1208 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
