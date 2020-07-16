All apartments in Harlingen
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD.

3214 Treasure Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Treasure Hills Boulevard, Harlingen, TX 78550

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home is currently tenant occupied. Use Showing Manager to schedule for auto-approval. BEFORE SHOWING we need to have a copy of the tenants' applications for everyone over 18 along with $40 application fee per applicant. Application fees are fully refunded if they choose not to proceed with the property BEFORE PROCESSING. Please provide us with a signed copy of the COVID-19 Model Showing Certification prior to showing. CSO is $200 which is payable upon receipt of the first month's rent. We will prepare the lease for your client. You are welcome to review the lease with your client if you wish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have any available units?
3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harlingen, TX.
Is 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harlingen.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. offer parking?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have a pool?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 TREASURE HILLS BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.
