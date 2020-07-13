/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Groves, TX
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
6357 Terrell St
6357 Terrell St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2246 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Groves, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Groves, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.
3156 South Dr
3156 South Dr, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1538 sqft
Want a beautiful place to call home?! - This 2/2/1 in Groves Texas is just the place for you! This property features beautiful crown molding throughout, nice size kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, large jet tub and a beautiful front
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
5749 Alabama Ave
5749 Alabama Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
948 sqft
Amazing property completely renovated in a very nice neighborhood!! - This is a 3 bedroom house that has been completely renovated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures!! Zoned into a great school district in Groves.
3738 Kinard Avenue
3738 Kinard St, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1406 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
3438 Taft Ave
3438 Taft Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1632 sqft
3438 Taft Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Groves, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Groves, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.
1025 McArthur
1025 McArthur Dr, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Adorable 2/2/2 in PNGISD. Newer flooring throughout plus nice covered patio! $1300 security deposit. Approved pets allowed with $200-$500 pet deposit per pet. (No Pit Bulls, aggressive breeds or mixes).
636 Gilham Circle
636 Gilham Cir, Port Arthur, TX
Studio
$645
1360 sqft
636 Gilham Circle - 636 Gilham Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous all renovated Warehouse in Port Arthur, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled Warehouse with 1 bathroom in Port Arthur, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
Beachway
3100 17th St
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642 - Now available for rent, 3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642. This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath; it rent's for $695 per month with a $500 deposit! Be the first one to apply at www.cramerpropertyrentals.
1349 Thomas Blvd
1349 Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1170 sqft
1349 Thomas Blvd Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Port Arthur, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Port Arthur, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
415 Duff Drive
415 Duff Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
432 sqft
415 Duff Drive - This cozy efficiency is available in Port Arthur located on the corner of Duff and Procter. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator and stove; there is also room for a dining table.
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
10215 Dominion Ranch Dr
10215 Dominion Ranch Dr, Port Arthur, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
10215 Dominion Ranch Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640 - 10215 Dominion Ranch Dr.
3040 Brown Rd
3040 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1876 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
3130 Brown Rd
3130 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1743 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.