3185 W. Parkway

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space. This property would be perfect for someone looking for a cozy and modern place to call home!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord

references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. SETX



