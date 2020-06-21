All apartments in Groves
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3185 W. Parkway

3185 W Parkway St · (830) 218-5625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX 77619

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3185 W. Parkway · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space. This property would be perfect for someone looking for a cozy and modern place to call home!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord
references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. SETX

(RLNE5840345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 W. Parkway have any available units?
3185 W. Parkway has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3185 W. Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3185 W. Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 W. Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3185 W. Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3185 W. Parkway offer parking?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3185 W. Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 W. Parkway have a pool?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3185 W. Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 W. Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3185 W. Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3185 W. Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
