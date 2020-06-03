500 E Cobb

Amenities

This gorgeous property in Limestone County, on almost half an acre is ready for a new owner! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a breakfast area, dining room, isolated master bedroom with a huge master bathroom, large living room, separate laundry room, sunroom, and 2 car garage. The large wooden fenced backyard includes: a storage shed and gazebo. The large shed will not convey. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with a bar top, and ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES are included! Call me today for a private showing!