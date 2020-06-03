All apartments in Groesbeck
500 E Cobb St · (254) 652-7232
Location

500 E Cobb St, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Price and availability

This gorgeous property in Limestone County, on almost half an acre is ready for a new owner! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a breakfast area, dining room, isolated master bedroom with a huge master bathroom, large living room, separate laundry room, sunroom, and 2 car garage. The large wooden fenced backyard includes: a storage shed and gazebo. The large shed will not convey. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with a bar top, and ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES are included! Call me today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E Cobb have any available units?
500 E Cobb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groesbeck, TX.
Is 500 E Cobb currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Cobb isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Cobb pet-friendly?
No, 500 E Cobb is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groesbeck.
Does 500 E Cobb offer parking?
Yes, 500 E Cobb does offer parking.
Does 500 E Cobb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E Cobb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Cobb have a pool?
No, 500 E Cobb does not have a pool.
Does 500 E Cobb have accessible units?
No, 500 E Cobb does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Cobb have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E Cobb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 E Cobb have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 E Cobb does not have units with air conditioning.
