Ware house for lease 20,000.00 sqft +- with enough space to fit 15-17 truck trailers in the parking lot, with one fork lift ramp, and six docks. Base rental price is .45/sf or $9000.00 per month. Located on Thompson rd (TSI Warehouse) For more information please contact Doris Sanchez (830)-352-5333 or Antonio Elizondo (830)-968-0441.