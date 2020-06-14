59 Apartments for rent in Dickinson, TX with gym
Ready to have an out of this world time? The Johnson Space Center, courtesy of the NASA, is located here!
Located 19 miles northwest of Galveston Island and 28 miles southeast of Houston, Dickinson is a thriving coastal town with a population of 19,092 and growing! One of the things that makes Dickinson such a wonderful spot along the Gulf of Mexico is its location. Anyone looking for home rentals in Dickinson will find themselves in close proximity to some of the area's most amazing destination spots, like the Johnson Space Center (NASA), just to name one! Imagine living just 20 minutes away from Galveston Island's Boardwalk and the beach, and slowing down to island time for a relaxing day getaway. Or, if you want to hit the city for some world class shopping at the Galleria or go visit the Butterfly Garden, Houston is a short 30 minutes in the opposite direction. Prefer to stay close to home? Dickinson Bayou is the perfect place for fishing, swimming and water skiing, and it's practically in your backyard.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dickinson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.