2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1035 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Last updated June 12 at 04:44am
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$956
975 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
64 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
