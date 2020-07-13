/
256 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Coppell, TX
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,091
1093 sqft
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1278 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Valley Ranch
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Valley Ranch
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Valley Ranch
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Valley Ranch
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Valley Ranch
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1045 sqft
Community features beautiful manicured grounds with jogging trails and outdoor space for pets. Units have chef-inspired kitchens, large closets and private patios. Located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Valley Ranch
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Vista Ridge
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington Park in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Lakepointe
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
