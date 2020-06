Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

!!!!!ATTENTION COLLEGE STUDENTS, OWNER IS ALLOWING SUBLEASING FOR THE OTHER 3 ROOMS, HOUSE IS BUILD TO SUUIT COLLEGE STUDENTS, WITH 4 BEDROOMS 1 COMMON AREA A HUGE BACK YARD AND TWO FULL SHOWERS. OWNER IS WILLING TO PAY UTILITIES FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS WITH A RAISE IN THE RENT. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY IF YOU WANT TO LIVE CLOSE TO CAMPUS THIS IS JUST WHAT YOU NEED!



ALSO AVAILABLE FOR FAMILIES AND ARE WILLING TO DO A SMALL DISCOUNT IN THIS CASE!



HURRY IT WON LAST LONG!!