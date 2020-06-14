/
1 bedroom apartments
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX
5 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Channelview
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
716 sqft
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
13 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
54 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Channelview
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
584 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
Northshore
8 Units Available
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
797 sqft
Located a few blocks off the freeway, near The Shops at Houston Center, schools and the University of Houston. Units are well-ventilated, with individual patios and walk-in closets. Pool and private dog park.
24 Units Available
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
637 sqft
Swimming pool and sundeck. Faux wood flooring in all homes. Washer/dryer connections in many homes, plus on-site laundry facility. Across the street from North Shore Park.
Northshore
24 Units Available
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
Located close to US-90 and I-10, this pet-friendly complex features gated access and a swimming pool. Each unit is designed for style, comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, ceiling fans and walk-in closets.
39 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Northshore
168 Units Available
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
605 sqft
Great location in the heart of Houston close to shopping, schools and dining. Fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Three pools, clubhouse and public play areas.
Cloverleaf
13 Units Available
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
739 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
13 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
722 sqft
A gated community near many dining and shopping options. Beltway 8 and Interstate 10 are easily accessible. Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartments with luxurious kitchens. On-site pools with large beach chairs for poolside tanning.
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Hunterwood
Contact for Availability
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake Houston Pines in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Channelview
17 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
33 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Meadowbrook - Allendale
6 Units Available
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
1003 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, bay windows and washer and dryer. Property is close to I-45 and the Almeda Mall and just minutes from shopping, dining and golfing.
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
759 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
