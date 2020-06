Amenities

Horse Lovers Dream ? Country Living Near The City! - Leave the loud city & enjoy the peace and quiet of Country Living



Close enough to the city but far enough out to be just right!



Located in between Burkburnett & Wichita Falls near SAFB

4 Miles from SAFB Missile Road Entrance



2 Bedroom/2 Bath



Open area floor plan - spacious living area & kitchen



Laundry room right off the kitchen



Master bath has a big garden bathtub to relax in!!!



Perfect if you want or have horses! Lots of deer on and around the property



This adorable home sits on 2 Acres of Land!



This property is located in the Award winning Burkburnett Independent School District



Tenant is responsible for utilities



PET FRIENDLY!!

NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS

2 PET MAXIMUM ALLOWED

Pet Fee: $50 per month/per pet



Rent: $650.00

Security Deposit: $950.00



For more information go to our website: texasrenthouses.com

Or call/text @ 940-841-6164



