Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
107 21st St
107 21st Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
672 sqft
Over Garage Apartment Very Close to the WTAMU campus. Window A/C Units and Gas Wall Heater. 1 Pet is Allowed with a One-Time $300 non-refundable Pet Fee. Fenced Yard NO Smoking Off-Street Parking Tub/Shower Rent: $600.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
611 28TH ST
611 28th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1708 sqft
Very cute and well kept duplex. 2 bed, 2 bath, washer/dryer included. Kitchen and living are open, with room for counter height stools. All kitchen appliances stay. **** SQ FOOTAGE IS 1/2 OF WHAT PRAD PULLS*****

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2105 2nd Ave - D
2105 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
624 sqft
Second Story Apartment with Large Rooms. Great Location West of the West Texas A&M University Campus.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
611 BUTTERFIELD TRL
611 Butterfield Trail, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1223 sqft
Cute home in Canyon close to schools and shopping. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Stained concrete through out the house, new paint and newer appliances. Large backyard with sprinklers front and back. Available June 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6410 MOSLEY ST
6410 Moseley Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in Hillside Terrace. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully stained concrete, granite, private fenced patio, 2 car garage, open living and amazing location.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5117 SUSAN DR
5117 Susan Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
Nice 3/1/1 with CH&A in great neighborhood, one block from South Georgia Elem

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
3617 WAYNE ST
3617 Wayne Street, Amarillo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2277 sqft
Beautiful updated home with granite in kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6525 GARWOOD RD
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
FOR LEASE $1400/MONTH $1000/DEPOSIT 3/2/2 1,488 sqft

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4642 S Crockett St
4642 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! - Property Id: 315411 Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! CH&A, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, beautiful tile in kitchen and bath, detached 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard! $895/mo + $700 security deposit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5137 S Crockett
5137 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Super Cute on Crockett - Very cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced yard. Neutral, fresh paint, clean and newly tiled bathrooms, large closets. (RLNE5902447)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Drexel Lane
6205 Drexel Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1922 sqft
Exceptional 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Affluent Area - Beautiful 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Estacado. All appliances, ice maker, washer Dryer connections, Separate Laundry room. Huge closets and master closet to die for.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3813 ARDEN RD
3813 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Lease this clean and well maintained home! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a 2 car rear entry garage. No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
4340 RIDGECREST CIR
4340 Ridgecrest Circle, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3426 sqft
Beautiful updated property (duplex) with a small yard. Nice open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, isolated master suite, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car rear entry garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6311 TRAVIS ST
6311 Travis Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1510 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom home on a cul de sac with a 3 car garage and great curb appeal!! Home features fresh paint thru-out, large living room with 10ft ceilings, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace, large kitchen & dinning room, large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Canyon, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

