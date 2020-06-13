Apartment List
/
TX
/
canyon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1214 9th Ave
1214 9th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
Nice quiet family neighborhood. This home has three bedrooms, 2 updated baths with an updated tile shower and vanities, 2 living areas and a outstanding patio the length of the house. Nice big yard. Kitchen is open to living area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 2nd Ave
2608 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment Near WTAMU - Property Id: 227956 Modern, spacious newly remodeled apartment steps from WTAMU campus. This apartment features cool brick walls, a balcony, and stained concrete floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Puckett Place
11 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
847 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9901 Nancy Ellen St
9901 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Terrace Modern Style home 4/2/2 in for LEASE. Has Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, Concrete floors, Isolated master with large walk in closet. Large Utility with Extra Storage, Full Sprinkler System, Nice size backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6410 MOSLEY ST
6410 Moseley Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in Hillside Terrace. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully stained concrete, granite, private fenced patio, 2 car garage, open living and amazing location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7109 NICK ST
7109 Nick Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
Hillside Terrace 3/2/2 ready for lease. Ready NOW. Granite counter tops, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, isolated master, Nice backyard, rear entry garage. Call today to setup a showing!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6104 Princeton St
6104 Princeton Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1756 sqft
Updated colors for this large home. Located on a cul de sac with 4 Large bedrooms, isolated master, 2 car garage, large utility. walk in closets, Patio with fenced back yard . Tile floors in kitchen, Carpet in den and mst bedroom. NO PETS allowed

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7117 FULHAM DR
7117 Fulham Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1745 sqft
Spacious 3/2/2 with new paint and carpet in Southwest Amarillo's Windsor neighborhood for lease Features include massive living area with fireplace, large back patio and formal & informal dining spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9505 ASHER AVE
9505 Asher Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1603 sqft
Hillside Terrace Beauty with extra features galore! Beautiful kitchen open to living and dining area with white cabinets, granite counters, two pantries, stainless appliances, center island and tons of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5903 MILAM ST
5903 South Milam Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1543 sqft
Great three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in Foxridge. Living room features vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hard surface floors throughout. Covered patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7903 GOAL PL
7903 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Darling Westover Rental! This 3/2/2 cul-de-sac home has a fireplace and large patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7909 PROSPER DR
7909 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available now in Westover Park on quiet cul de sac one block from elementary school and park. Newer carpet, open lining,kitchen and dining area. Neutral colors, spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Covered patio and auto sprinklers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4513 IDA LOUISE CT
4513 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large handicap accessible shower and walk in closet. 2 car garage, washer & dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light. Automatic sprinklers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4503 IDA LOUISE CT
4503 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large bath and walk in closet. Small bedroom with walk in closet - 2 car garage washer dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6323 Nancy Ellen St
6323 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1630 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Townhome available in Hillside Estates - Property Id: 271409 Great open floorplan with granite throughout and custom stained concrete tile floors. Top of the line appliances with ice maker/water dispenser.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7404 Jacksonhole
7404 Jacksonhole Dr, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3001 sqft
7404 Jacksonhole - $2595 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2895 Sales Price: $359,900 This beautiful newer home has 3,001 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9310 ORRY AVE.
9310 Orry Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1516 sqft
9310 ORRY AVE. Available 04/03/20 Located in Hillside Terrace!! 3/2/2 Canyon School District - Located in Hillside Terrace!!!Canyon schools district.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Foxfires Glen
4500 South Virginia Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Great SW Amarillo location. Storage units (9ftX3ft) Covered mailroom Covered parking Overflow parking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Canyon, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Canyon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Canyon 1 BedroomsCanyon 2 BedroomsCanyon 2 BedroomsCanyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon 3 BedroomsCanyon 3 BedroomsCanyon Apartments with Balcony
Canyon Apartments with BalconyCanyon Apartments with GarageCanyon Apartments with GarageCanyon Apartments with GymCanyon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanyon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanyon Apartments with ParkingCanyon Apartments with Parking
Canyon Apartments with PoolCanyon Apartments with Washer-DryerCanyon Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanyon Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanyon Furnished ApartmentsCanyon Pet Friendly PlacesCanyon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Amarillo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College