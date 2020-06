Amenities

granite counters walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

Convenient Location - This property is near a variety of commercial places, such as Subway, Stripes, Mr. Taco, etc, which offer a lot of comfort for whatever your needs may be. Cute Design - This property features tile flooring, granite countertops. ceiling fans, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a spacious backyard, security alarm, and more.