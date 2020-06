Amenities

pool game room media room refrigerator

Beautiful modern style home with awesome views of the resaca and infinity pool, The house is all stucco over block has 4 bedrooms with full baths and walking closets in every bedroom, 2 living rooms, dining room, theatre/movie room, game room, computer area, , quartz kitchen countertops, high ceilings, top of the line features all around the house. Call listing agent for more information.