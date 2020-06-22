All apartments in Brownsville
2703 CALLE DELICIOSA
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2703 CALLE DELICIOSA

2703 Calle Deliciosa · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Calle Deliciosa, Brownsville, TX 78521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2BR/3BA near Hudson Blvd! *Gated community* Super close to Walmart, Hike/Bike trail, retail, and eateries. This home has been fully updated and it's perfect for the minimalist enthusiast. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Make this Spanish modern house your new home! 12 month lease required. Short term lease may be available at a negotiable rate. Txt/email to request online app ($30). Small pet OK w/additional monthly fee. HOA annual fees and pest control paid by Landlord. --- Available for showings July 20th-----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

