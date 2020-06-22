2703 CALLE DELICIOSA

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2BR/3BA near Hudson Blvd! *Gated community* Super close to Walmart, Hike/Bike trail, retail, and eateries. This home has been fully updated and it's perfect for the minimalist enthusiast. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Make this Spanish modern house your new home! 12 month lease required. Short term lease may be available at a negotiable rate. Txt/email to request online app ($30). Small pet OK w/additional monthly fee. HOA annual fees and pest control paid by Landlord. --- Available for showings July 20th-----