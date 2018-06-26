All apartments in Brownsville
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:00 PM

2100 W San Marcelo Blvd

2100 San Marcelo Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart
Weekly or Monthly

- More than 1100 sqft of living area
- All tile (NO carpet)
- Ceiling fans in every bedroom
- Garage for 2 cars with automatic opener
- Central air
- Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer
- Open atrium
- Centrally located, close to Sunrise Mall, Starbucks
- Very nice neighborhood
- Property is in very good shape
- House Trained Pets allowed through an additional small pet fee

Security Deposit, signed rental agreement, valid ID and CC on file required to rent this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have any available units?
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have?
Some of 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have a pool?
No, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 W San Marcelo Blvd has units with dishwashers.
