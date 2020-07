Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities media room

REDUCED!!



RENT TO OWN

Sales Price: $299,900

Monthly Rent: $2,100

Term: 3 Years



This is an absolute stunning and breath taking home! If you’re looking for a

gorgeous home for you and your family, you have found it!



The home’s wide and spacious entry way gives you and all your guests a warm

welcoming feeling which is adorned by it’s beautifully designed tiled style flooring

complimented by the bright white baseboards and door trims which just pop!

The home’s large windows allow for plenty of natural lighting and the home

comes with white decorative paneled interior doors with aged bronze door

handles which even includes aged bronze door hinges.

In the spacious living room you’ll find an impressive sleek modern styled design

gas fireplace built right into the wall with a place for your large movie theater

sized screen TV right above it!



The home also features a Mother-In-Law Suite which is located at the rear of the

property. The home is equipped with it’s own bathroom. This Suite is completely

detached from the main house and it also has its own covered front patio with a

ceiling fan. This is great for hosting your guests while maintaining your privacy

and space.



Call Patti 713-443-6850



(RLNE5886657)