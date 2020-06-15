347 Stone Hill Drive - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1096 SF of living space. Entry through exterior front door and interior common area. Pets negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.