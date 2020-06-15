All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

347 Stone Hill Drive - 3

347 Stone Hill Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brenham
Location

347 Stone Hill Drive, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*LEASED*
Downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1096 SF of living space. Entry through exterior front door and interior common area. Pets negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have any available units?
347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have?
Some of 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 offer parking?
No, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have a pool?
No, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have accessible units?
No, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Drive - 3 has units with air conditioning.
