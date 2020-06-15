All apartments in Brenham
216 East Alamo Street - A
216 East Alamo Street - A

216 E Alamo St · (979) 421-6468
Location

216 E Alamo St, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$980

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
lobby
1000 SF upper level location in historic downtown Brenham. No NNN and tenant pays utilities at $140/month. This property is ready for occupancy. This unit is being offered as one suite with 2 offices, 1 private kitchen and 1 private bathroom out of a 4000 sf upstairs space with a shared lobby/reception area. This property is entered between 212 and 214 E. Alamo. As you enter the space from the stairway, there is a beautiful central lobby/reception area with a skylight. Off the center space are:

10 offices; 4 bathrooms; and 2 galley kitchens. The space is finished to keep the character and charm of the historic building, including wood floors, tall ceiling, transom windows above the doors, wood trim work, tall windows and shutters. Per the owner, the roof and 2 AC units were installed recently. This property is really a beauty.
This property is entered between 212 and 214 E. Alamo. As you enter the space from the stairway, there is a beautiful central lobby/reception area with a skylight. Off the center space are:

10 offices; 4 bathrooms; and 2 galley kitchens. The space is finished to keep the character and charm of the historic building, including wood floors, tall ceiling, transom windows above the doors, wood trim work, tall windows and shutters. Per the owner, the roof and 2 AC units were installed recently. This property is really a beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have any available units?
216 East Alamo Street - A has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 216 East Alamo Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
216 East Alamo Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 East Alamo Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A offer parking?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have a pool?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have accessible units?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 East Alamo Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 East Alamo Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 East Alamo Street - A has units with air conditioning.
