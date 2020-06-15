216 East Alamo Street - A

Amenities

1000 SF upper level location in historic downtown Brenham. No NNN and tenant pays utilities at $140/month. This property is ready for occupancy. This unit is being offered as one suite with 2 offices, 1 private kitchen and 1 private bathroom out of a 4000 sf upstairs space with a shared lobby/reception area. This property is entered between 212 and 214 E. Alamo. As you enter the space from the stairway, there is a beautiful central lobby/reception area with a skylight. Off the center space are:



10 offices; 4 bathrooms; and 2 galley kitchens. The space is finished to keep the character and charm of the historic building, including wood floors, tall ceiling, transom windows above the doors, wood trim work, tall windows and shutters. Per the owner, the roof and 2 AC units were installed recently. This property is really a beauty.

