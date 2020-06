Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice larger updated 2-2 in Bowie. Stained concrete floors and lots of windows. large closets , lots of storage and laundry room. No fenced yard, Some units may have fridge, please ask. Pictures may differ from actual unit. Min credit score 550, NO EXCEPTIONS. No felony convictions for violent crimes. NO EXCEPTIONS. No broken leases or evictions last 5 yrs. NO EXCEPTIONS. Income must be 2.5 x the amount of rent. NO EXCEPTIONS.