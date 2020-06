Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Bowie! This home features an updated open floorplan, Newly updated foundation, Brand new Central HVAC and Heat, LVT Plank Flooring throughout! Wonderfully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms you'll be proud to call your own! Nestled on a quiet street, this home also includes a 2 car garage with opener and room to let the kids roam in the back yard! Schedule your showing today!