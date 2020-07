Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access on-site laundry cc payments e-payments

The Summit Apartments offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. The Summit sits on the highest point in Athens with a great view of our East Texas Tree line. Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy in our community. The quality is evident at The Summit Apartments!