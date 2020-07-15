Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Aransas Pass, TX with balconies

1 Unit Available
1360 Oak Park Dr
1360 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FOUR BEDROOM OR THREE WITH EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH ASND CLOSIT IN BATHROOM, TWO TOTAL BATHS WITH CARPET AND TILE THROUGHOUT. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH TREES.DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR EXTRA PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of Aransas Pass

1 Unit Available
1202 Jacoby Lane
1202 Jacoby Lane, Aransas County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
This 4/2 manufactured home is located in a quiet private drive with in a small mobile home park that includes 3 other mobile homes.
Results within 5 miles of Aransas Pass

1 Unit Available
121 Bernardy Unit C
121 Bernardy Road, Aransas County, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute Bungalow For Rent in Rockport - Sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet! Available for Rent, this immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Rockport is a MUST SEE!! ALL BILLS PAID! Huge yard, fully fenced, with a covered patio and BBQ area.
Results within 10 miles of Aransas Pass
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
200 Units Available
Pearl Point
2400 FM 2165, Rockport, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1382 sqft
Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1307 Dallas St
1307 Dallas Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1150 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood in Portland! Open concept, tile in living areas, laminate in the master bedroom and carpet in the other two bedrooms. The french doors in the dining room lead to a large backyard patio.

1 Unit Available
1036 Santa Catalina
1036 Santa Catalina, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Bay Ridge Windsor Home and only 3 years old. Cream limestone archway, a grand foyer with 10' tray ceilings and crown molding.

1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
24 S Commonsway Dr
24 Commons Way South, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1191 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Extra large living room. Home has a galley kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of built in cabinets & pantry. Kitchen appliances include free standing range, dishwasher and built in microwave.

1 Unit Available
2209 Bay Breeze
2209 Bay Breeze Drive, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Well kept home located in Bay Ridge Subdivision and close to all amenities Portland has to offer. This home displays vinyl flooring in living spaces and master suite, carpet in smaller bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.

1 Unit Available
162 La Concha Blvd
162 La Concha Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1956 sqft
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN PORT A AND N PADRE ISLAND IN FRONT OF THE MAYAN PRINCESS..BEACH RD 1/2 MILE AWAY...SEE THE OCEAN FROM MASTER BALCONLY...SEE THE BAY FROM 2 BEDROOMS AMD THE LAGOON FROM ONE BEDROOM...ACROSS FROM THE AREA POOL...

1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
2402 Park Wood Dr
2402 Park Wood Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1501 sqft
GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN CENTRAL LOCATION IN GREGORY PORTLAND TX, 3 BEDS 2 BATHS, FRONT WRAP GARAGE ( PLENTY OF PARKING ) HOME HAS OPEN BACK PATIO, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM AND GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
115 Granby Pl
115 Granby Place, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2242 sqft
Immaculate East Cliff home with two living areas 1 with a fireplace, 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen is just steps away from both living areas. Master suite is large with two nice size walk-in closets. Master bath is nicely updated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Aransas Pass, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aransas Pass renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

