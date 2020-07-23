Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aransas Pass, TX

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Aransas Pass offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives y...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Gillespie
117 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
337 W Wilson Ave
337 West Wilson Avenue, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2588 sqft
Now Available! 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in W Wilson Avenue. Multi-unit property sits on a large corner lot with mature oak trees. Convenient location near the heart of down town Aransas Pass.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
Results within 5 miles of Aransas Pass
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
10 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bernardy Unit C
121 Bernardy Road, Aransas County, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
Super Cute Bungalow For Rent in Rockport - Sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet! Available for Rent, this immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Rockport is a MUST SEE!! ALL BILLS PAID! Huge yard, fully fenced, with a covered patio and BBQ area.
Results within 10 miles of Aransas Pass
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
195 Units Available
Pearl Point
2400 FM 2165, Rockport, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
760 sqft
Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4340 Highway 35 N
4340 Texas Highway 35, Fulton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO WATER, THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM STUDIO FEATURES, FULL KITCHEN AMENITIES, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, STORAGE ROOM W WASHER & DRYER, RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, TRASH, INTERNET, CABLE, PRIVATE PARKING. $1150 PLUS DEPOSIT.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Aransas Pass, TX

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Aransas Pass offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Aransas Pass, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

