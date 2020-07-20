Apartment List
Last updated July 20 2020 at 5:02 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Tellico Village, TN with parking

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
363 Mingo Way
363 Mingo Way, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2942 sqft
Beautiful home on a wooded lot. Enjoy views from the four season "Florida" room, or out on the deck. Home features eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, wet bars upstairs and downstairs, all large appliances included.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tellico Village, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tellico Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

