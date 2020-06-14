Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:33 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Signal Mountain, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Signal Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
940 James Blvd
940 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
Prime Signal Mountain Location Across from golf course! - This location on Signal Mountain simply cannot be beat!! 1 bedroom with office, 1 bath, kitchen with all appliances. Access to use washer/dryer free of charge just outside your kitchen door.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 Dawn St
215 Dawn Street, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1938 sqft
Welcome home to 215 Dawn Street! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath nicely updated rancher is zoned for Thrasher Elementary, and features numerous updates.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Mountain
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
37 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
7 Units Available
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
40 Units Available
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
3917 N Quail Ln
3917 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
913 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Mountain
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
13 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Chattanooga
2 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$880
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
3439 Cagle Rd B
3439 Cagle Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$785
835 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 280771 10 minutes to downtown Chattanooga. 2 bed, 1 bath. bath duplex, Adult only. unfinished basement for garage and storage. $785/ month, $785 deposit. credit and lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Signal Mountain, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Signal Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

