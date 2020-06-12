/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Signal Mountain, TN
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
215 Dawn St
215 Dawn Street, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1938 sqft
Welcome home to 215 Dawn Street! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath nicely updated rancher is zoned for Thrasher Elementary, and features numerous updates.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
631 Timberlinks Dr
631 Timberlinks Drive, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1404 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, extra clean and ready to move in. Large living room and updated kitchen with granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Mountain
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
39 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
41 Units Available
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2209 Mourning Dove Lane
2209 Mourning Dove Lane, Fairmount, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great Signal Mountain Home! - Nice Signal Mountain home in great location! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with half bath.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Mountain
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
13 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
updated 3 bedroom in Normal Park zone - Property Id: 295493 This is a recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house within walking distance of Coolidge park and shops.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lupton City - Norcross
1 Unit Available
603 Bitsy Lane
603 Bitsy Lane, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2127 sqft
Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
112 Alden Ave.
112 Alden Avenue, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
112 Alden Ave. Available 06/29/20 Completely Renovated Red Bank Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath completely renovated from top to bottom. The home includes new bathrooms, windows, appliance and the list goes on and on.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
404 Hedgewood Dr
404 Hedgewood Drive, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
945 sqft
404 Hedgewood Dr Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home in the heart of Red Bank! - Are you in love with the North Shore but not those rental rates? Then 404 Hedgewood is the home for you! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been recently updated
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1056 E Elmwood Dr
1056 E Elmwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Convenient to the North Shore and HWY 27! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex will check all the boxes. Unit has a huge living space with big windows allowing for an abundance of natural light.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
812 Merriam St
812 Merriam Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1750 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL in the heart of Hill City! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home is just a quick bike ride to everything in North Chattanooga, Frazier Avenue and Downtown! This 1 level home includes open floor plan, large, oversized windows,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lupton City - Norcross
1 Unit Available
3703 Thrushwood Dr
3703 Thrushwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Now Available for 1+ year lease. Conveniently located to Hixson and downtown. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Huge fenced in back yard! Pets ok with a $300 non refundable deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
928 Ogrady Dr
928 Ogrady Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
Home awaits you with one level living! Step inside to brand new carpet & fresh paint.
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
610 Oliver St
610 Oliver Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
Great location!! Where you can have all the amenities to downtown and close to the walking bridge and Coolidge Park This home is zoned for Normal Park schools.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
3188 Waterfront Dr
3188 Waterfront Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Beautiful condo on year round water - TN River - Master on main - family room with fireplace + french doors & deck looking over TN river. Master also on 2nd level & spacious additional bedroom, great storage, large walk in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lupton City - Norcross
1 Unit Available
524 Manchester Dr
524 Manchester Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318810 to view more pictures of this property. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch rental in Red Bank.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
241 Mckeel Ln
241 Mckeel Ln, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1556 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318913 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
315 Tremont St
315 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
$350 OFF 1st Month's Rent, May Move in!! Fully Furnished 3 BR/2 BA home in the heart of popular North Chattanooga! - $350 OFF the 1st Month's Rent with a May Move in! This open and spacious 3 BR/2BA bungalow is fully furnished with brand new