328 w Main St.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

328 w Main St

328 West Main Street · (714) 878-2547
Location

328 West Main Street, Sharon, TN 38255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 328 w Main St have any available units?
328 w Main St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 328 w Main St currently offering any rent specials?
328 w Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 w Main St pet-friendly?
No, 328 w Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sharon.
Does 328 w Main St offer parking?
No, 328 w Main St does not offer parking.
Does 328 w Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 w Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 w Main St have a pool?
No, 328 w Main St does not have a pool.
Does 328 w Main St have accessible units?
No, 328 w Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 328 w Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 w Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 w Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 w Main St does not have units with air conditioning.

