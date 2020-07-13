/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
15 Apartments for rent in Ooltewah, TN with pool
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Ooltewah
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Apison
9015 Bear Claw
9015 Bear Claw Xing, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1974 sqft
Newer home in Seven Lakes with sweeping mountain views, open floor-plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths! Split bedroom floor-plan with a large master showcasing a double tray ceiling, walk in closet,
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent* *Must meet all application criteria This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Ooltewah
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Tyner - Greenwood
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
