Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage clubhouse package receiving playground

WELCOME HOME



Chapel Ridge of Martin offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat.



It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm, inviting, and pet friendly apartment community is nestled in the lovely community of Martin, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks. With 8 options to choose from, you are sure to find what you're looking for. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer.



Call us today and see why Chapel Ridge of Martin is the ideal place to call home.