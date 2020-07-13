All apartments in Martin
Find more places like Chapel Ridge of Martin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin, TN
/
Chapel Ridge of Martin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

Chapel Ridge of Martin

528 Ellis St · (731) 587-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

528 Ellis St, Martin, TN 38237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-1413 · Avail. now

$459

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 14-1424 · Avail. now

$459

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 14-1411 · Avail. now

$459

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-423 · Avail. now

$679

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-823 · Avail. now

$769

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 13-1312 · Avail. now

$819

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 9-922 · Avail. now

$819

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Ridge of Martin.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
package receiving
playground
WELCOME HOME

Chapel Ridge of Martin offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat.

It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm, inviting, and pet friendly apartment community is nestled in the lovely community of Martin, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks. With 8 options to choose from, you are sure to find what you're looking for. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer.

Call us today and see why Chapel Ridge of Martin is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have any available units?
Chapel Ridge of Martin has 9 units available starting at $459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chapel Ridge of Martin have?
Some of Chapel Ridge of Martin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapel Ridge of Martin currently offering any rent specials?
Chapel Ridge of Martin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapel Ridge of Martin pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapel Ridge of Martin is pet friendly.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin offer parking?
Yes, Chapel Ridge of Martin offers parking.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chapel Ridge of Martin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have a pool?
Yes, Chapel Ridge of Martin has a pool.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have accessible units?
No, Chapel Ridge of Martin does not have accessible units.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapel Ridge of Martin has units with dishwashers.
Does Chapel Ridge of Martin have units with air conditioning?
No, Chapel Ridge of Martin does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chapel Ridge of Martin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, TNMurray, KY
Dyersburg, TN
Paducah, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State Community CollegeLane College
Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity