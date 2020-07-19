Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in a well-established neighborhood? Look no further, this well-built home nestled in the Chesterfield Place subdivision in the Colonial Heights area allows accessibility to both Kingsport & Johnson City. This stunning home has tradition and class, upon entering the foyer you will see the formal dining room to your right & formal living room to your left. Through the formal dining room where the room gleams from the hanging chandelier. The rooms flow flawlessly from there into the open kitchen stocked with appliances and cabinet space over-looking a charming breakfast nook surrounded by windows with a view of the manicured lawn. Near the kitchen is a half bath great for guest use & laundry room as well as an entrance from the two-car garage. The floor plan provides a view into the family room that features a gas log fireplace. A door in the living room leads down into the unfinished basement providing extensive storage space. On the second level you will find a full bathroom, and all 3 bedrooms two of the rooms are spacious with closets. The primary suite has a luxurious atmosphere with details such as a trey ceiling, walk in closet, & coded safe in secured closet. Relaxation is easy to achieve in the attached primary bathroom from the jetted whirlpool bathtub, spacious walk in shower, & and well-lit double vanity. This home will not last long, call us today and schedule a personal tour.



No Pets Allowed



