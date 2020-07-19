All apartments in Kingsport
Location

261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663
Chesterfield Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 261 Chesterfield Dr. · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3819 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in a well-established neighborhood? Look no further, this well-built home nestled in the Chesterfield Place subdivision in the Colonial Heights area allows accessibility to both Kingsport & Johnson City. This stunning home has tradition and class, upon entering the foyer you will see the formal dining room to your right & formal living room to your left. Through the formal dining room where the room gleams from the hanging chandelier. The rooms flow flawlessly from there into the open kitchen stocked with appliances and cabinet space over-looking a charming breakfast nook surrounded by windows with a view of the manicured lawn. Near the kitchen is a half bath great for guest use & laundry room as well as an entrance from the two-car garage. The floor plan provides a view into the family room that features a gas log fireplace. A door in the living room leads down into the unfinished basement providing extensive storage space. On the second level you will find a full bathroom, and all 3 bedrooms two of the rooms are spacious with closets. The primary suite has a luxurious atmosphere with details such as a trey ceiling, walk in closet, & coded safe in secured closet. Relaxation is easy to achieve in the attached primary bathroom from the jetted whirlpool bathtub, spacious walk in shower, & and well-lit double vanity. This home will not last long, call us today and schedule a personal tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have any available units?
261 Chesterfield Dr. has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have?
Some of 261 Chesterfield Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Chesterfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
261 Chesterfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Chesterfield Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 261 Chesterfield Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 261 Chesterfield Dr. offers parking.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Chesterfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 261 Chesterfield Dr. has a pool.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 261 Chesterfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Chesterfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Chesterfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Chesterfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
