Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2309 Sherwood Road Kingsport, TN 37664 - NO PETS/ no smokers. This is a new rental that has been painted, and extra appliances added. Beautiful kitchen with eat in area, large living room, 2/3 bedrooms ( one is either a small bedroom or home office) and one bath. All neutral colors with a large covered back patio with three sided fenced yard and one car garage. Room for two cars only. Small yard to maintain and on a dead end street. Convenient to downtown and easy access to the interstates in the area. Approximately 1030 sq. ft and all on one level. City utilities ( power AEP and city of Kpt water/sewer/trash). It has a storage barn in the back yard for extra items and lawn equipment. Greenacres area of Kingsport.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769763)