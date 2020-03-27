All apartments in Kingsport
Find more places like
2309 Sherwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsport, TN
/
2309 Sherwood Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2309 Sherwood Road

2309 Sherwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingsport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2309 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, TN 37664

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2309 Sherwood Road Kingsport, TN 37664 - NO PETS/ no smokers. This is a new rental that has been painted, and extra appliances added. Beautiful kitchen with eat in area, large living room, 2/3 bedrooms ( one is either a small bedroom or home office) and one bath. All neutral colors with a large covered back patio with three sided fenced yard and one car garage. Room for two cars only. Small yard to maintain and on a dead end street. Convenient to downtown and easy access to the interstates in the area. Approximately 1030 sq. ft and all on one level. City utilities ( power AEP and city of Kpt water/sewer/trash). It has a storage barn in the back yard for extra items and lawn equipment. Greenacres area of Kingsport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St
Kingsport, TN 37660
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2309 Sherwood Road have any available units?
2309 Sherwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingsport, TN.
Is 2309 Sherwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Sherwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Sherwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Sherwood Road does offer parking.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road have a pool?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Sherwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Sherwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kingsport 2 BedroomsKingsport Apartments with BalconyKingsport Apartments with ParkingKingsport Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingsport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VABristol, TNElizabethton, TNMorristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College